Blown Away showed improved form when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance last month, going through the race like a well-treated horse and looking unlucky not to win. He reared at the start and was very slowly away which immediately put him on the back foot. He was still last of all on the home turn and it was to his credit that he was beaten just half a length at the line having made steady headway in the straight (recorded a notably fast closing secional), with the brief moment he was stopped in his run around two furlongs out possibly making the difference. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, who have their team in good nick (73% of horses running to form), Blown Away could have a bigger effort in the locker in first-time blinkers and is fancied to defy a 3lb rise to double his career tally.

