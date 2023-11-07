Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
16:04 · TUE November 07, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Blown Away - 18:00 Kempton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Blown Away showed improved form when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance last month, going through the race like a well-treated horse and looking unlucky not to win. He reared at the start and was very slowly away which immediately put him on the back foot. He was still last of all on the home turn and it was to his credit that he was beaten just half a length at the line having made steady headway in the straight (recorded a notably fast closing secional), with the brief moment he was stopped in his run around two furlongs out possibly making the difference. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, who have their team in good nick (73% of horses running to form), Blown Away could have a bigger effort in the locker in first-time blinkers and is fancied to defy a 3lb rise to double his career tally.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

