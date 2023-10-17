One For The Frog returned to form with a good second at Southwell last month and he's suddenly one to be interested in again having fallen a long way in the weights. He was beaten just a neck at Southwell and earned a notable sectional upgrade having made a big move into contention from off the pace in a steadily-run affair. The first two pulled a little way clear of the rest and One For The Frog certainly showed enough to suggest he should be capable of defying this sort of mark for Sean Woods, who has his team in good order (65% of horses running to form).

