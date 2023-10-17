Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
15:39 · TUE October 17, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

One For The Frog - 18:30 Kempton

Flags: Sectional, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

One For The Frog returned to form with a good second at Southwell last month and he's suddenly one to be interested in again having fallen a long way in the weights. He was beaten just a neck at Southwell and earned a notable sectional upgrade having made a big move into contention from off the pace in a steadily-run affair. The first two pulled a little way clear of the rest and One For The Frog certainly showed enough to suggest he should be capable of defying this sort of mark for Sean Woods, who has his team in good order (65% of horses running to form).

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING