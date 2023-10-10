Sporting Life
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
16:59 · TUE October 10, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Sanction - 14:37 Nottingham

Flags: Horse In Focus

Sanction improved in each of her three starts for William Haggas earlier this season, but she has taken her form to a new level since entering handicaps for this yard, making a winning start for Ed Bethell over a mile and a quarter at this course in August. She took another step forward when following up over a mile and a half at Catterick 18 days ago, proving comfortably too good for her rivals, while also leaving the impression she will be suited by this even longer trip. Sanction is now 6 lb higher and in a better race, but she is clearly very progressive, and is taken to complete a hat-trick.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

