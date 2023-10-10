The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus
Sanction improved in each of her three starts for William Haggas earlier this season, but she has taken her form to a new level since entering handicaps for this yard, making a winning start for Ed Bethell over a mile and a quarter at this course in August. She took another step forward when following up over a mile and a half at Catterick 18 days ago, proving comfortably too good for her rivals, while also leaving the impression she will be suited by this even longer trip. Sanction is now 6 lb higher and in a better race, but she is clearly very progressive, and is taken to complete a hat-trick.
