Mischief Magic is yet to live up to the promise of his two-year-old campaign when he won the Sirenia Stakes over this course and distance and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland, but he could be worth a chance to get his career back on track in these calmer waters. Last seen finishing well held in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June, he's been gelded during his subsequent absence and the Charlie Appleby yard is in better form now than it has been at any other stage of the season (85% of horses running to form). A smart performer on his day, Mischief Magic tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it looks an excellent opportunity for him to resume winning ways before stepping back up in grade.

