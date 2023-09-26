The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated
Strawman is on a losing run of 14 that stretches back to June 2022 but he has run well the last twice, finishing a close-up third at Carlisle on his penultimate start and then missing out by only a head at Thirsk last time. Strawman did well to get so close after being held up in such a modestly-run race, leaving the impression that he's in good enough form to capitalise on a fall in the weights. He has edged up 1 lb since his latest effort but remains 4 lb below his last winning mark - a victory that was achieved over this course and distance.
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.