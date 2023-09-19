The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer
Classic Times shaped with plenty of encouragement when finishing third at Wolverhampton last time, keeping on gradually under a hands-and-heels ride to pass the post only three and a half lengths behind a useful prospect. Tried in a hood for the first time today, Classic Times is a likely improver on handicap debut and a BHA mark of 74 looks a good starting to point to life in this sphere for the in-form Roger Varian yard (70% of horses running to form).
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
