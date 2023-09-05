Unlimited has been brought along steadily this season and showed the benefit of the patient approach and a gelding operation when opening his account on handicap debut at Newbury last week. He was strong in the market that day and got off the mark in ready fashion, making good headway around two furlongs out and quickening into the lead soon after. Unlimited looked a far way ahead of his mark and makes plenty of appeal turned out under a 6 lb penalty, very much the type who could rack up a sequence.