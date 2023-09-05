The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Unlimited has been brought along steadily this season and showed the benefit of the patient approach and a gelding operation when opening his account on handicap debut at Newbury last week. He was strong in the market that day and got off the mark in ready fashion, making good headway around two furlongs out and quickening into the lead soon after. Unlimited looked a far way ahead of his mark and makes plenty of appeal turned out under a 6 lb penalty, very much the type who could rack up a sequence.
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.