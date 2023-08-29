Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
16:56 · TUE August 29, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

King of Ithaca - 19:00 Kempton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Sectional Timing, Top-Rated

King of Ithaca shaped with plenty of encouragement when third over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago on his first start for James Tate, faring easily the best of those held up despite meeting traffic. King of Ithaca travelled as well as anything, and after getting the gap he ran on well, clocking a good closing sectional. That effort identified him as one to be interested in off his current mark and he could still do better for James Tate who has his team in excellent order.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

