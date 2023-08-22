Qirat boasts an excellent pedigree - he is out of Group 1 winner Emulous who has already produced three winners, most notably Irish Oaks runner-up Bluestocking - and he took the eye in the paddock ahead of his debut at Newmarket 12 days ago, described by Timeform's reporter as a strong, attractive colt. Qirat also shaped with plenty of promise in the race to finish third, leaving the impression that a lack of experience may have been the difference between winning and losing. He ran on strongly in that six-furlong maiden so ought to improve for this step up to seven furlongs and he holds strong claims for the in-form Ralph Beckett yard.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.