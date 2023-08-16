Arabic Legend is bred to be smart - out of a Canadian Grade 1 winner, who is a sister to smart Lumiere - and he overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Newmarket last month. That maiden has a habit of throwing up some smart types and Arabic Legend looked an above-average prospect, travelling well but showing signs of greenness under pressure. He knuckled down to take up the lead in the final 100 yards and had a bit in hand at the line and looks a sure-fire improver now, so remains a horse to be interested in moving up in trip.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling