Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
19:16 · TUE August 08, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Measured Time - 18:00 Kempton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated, Hot Trainer, Sectional

Measured Time is a well-bred colt who looked potentially smart when making a winning debut over course and distance in February, starting an odds-on favourite and always having matters in hand, racing in touch and drawing clear in good style in the final furlong. He easily dismissed of a now-useful rival on that occasion, so the form has substance, and Measured Time has the potential to improve significantly now (he has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating). It is a slight concern we haven't seen him since and this race has some depth to it, but Measured Time looks a pattern-class performer in the making and is taken to remain unbeaten.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

