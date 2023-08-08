Measured Time is a well-bred colt who looked potentially smart when making a winning debut over course and distance in February, starting an odds-on favourite and always having matters in hand, racing in touch and drawing clear in good style in the final furlong. He easily dismissed of a now-useful rival on that occasion, so the form has substance, and Measured Time has the potential to improve significantly now (he has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating). It is a slight concern we haven't seen him since and this race has some depth to it, but Measured Time looks a pattern-class performer in the making and is taken to remain unbeaten.

