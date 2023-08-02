Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
12:52 · WED August 02, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Big Evs - 15:00 Goodwood

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Big Evs stepped up markedly on his debut form when winning the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, again displaying plenty of dash and really impressing with how quickly he put the race to bed, ultimately winning by three lengths in a good time. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures and the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is likely to progress further. This test should be right up his street given his natural speed and he promises to take plenty of catching for Mick Appleby, who has his team in good nick (67% of horses running to form).

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

