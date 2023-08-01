Big Evs stepped up markedly on his debut form when winning the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, again displaying plenty of dash and really impressing with how quickly he put the race to bed, ultimately winning by three lengths in a good time. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures and the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is likely to progress further. This test should be right up his street given his natural speed and he promises to take plenty of catching for Mick Appleby, who has his team in good nick (67% of horses running to form).

