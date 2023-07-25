Starproof was well backed over course and distance last week and she showed much-improved form to justify that support in style. Starproof's first couple of efforts in handicaps had come over seven furlongs, but she clearly relished the drop back in trip last week, racing with plenty of zest at the head of affairs before impressively quickening three and a quarter lengths clear. She remains unexposed as a sprinter and should prove difficult to beat under a 6 lb penalty.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.