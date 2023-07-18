Tangled Up In Blue started a big price for her debut at Wolverhampton last month, but she shaped with promise, and she built on that run as expected when runner-up at Yarmouth last week. It paid to race more prominently on that occasion, but she did well to challenge from rear, easily doing best of those who were held up. The winner that day looked promising and Tangled Up In Blue should have even more to offer after just two starts, while the extra emphasis on stamina she faces now should also help.