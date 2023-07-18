Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
16:59 · TUE July 18, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Tangled Up In Blue - 15:30 Bath

Flag: Horse In Focus

Tangled Up In Blue started a big price for her debut at Wolverhampton last month, but she shaped with promise, and she built on that run as expected when runner-up at Yarmouth last week. It paid to race more prominently on that occasion, but she did well to challenge from rear, easily doing best of those who were held up. The winner that day looked promising and Tangled Up In Blue should have even more to offer after just two starts, while the extra emphasis on stamina she faces now should also help.

