Alabama was the subject of positive reports ahead of his debut at Cork in April - he was the first juvenile runner for the yard - but he ran as if in need of the run both experience and fitness wise. He improved as expected for that outing, but could only finish fourth in an above-average race at the Curragh next time, won by a stablemate on their debut. Alabama also shaped better than the bare result on his latest start in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot, faring best of the sextet who raced on the far side, and he remains a horse to be positive about moving forward. First-time blinkers perked him up last time and he may prove hard to beat granted a better start this time.