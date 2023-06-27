Shamwari returned from eight weeks off with a much-improved display to fill the runner-up spot in a listed event at Leopardstown last time, sticking to her task well from rear to be beaten just a length and three-quarters. That form received a boost when the winner, Tower of London, put up a smart performance to follow up in a valuable handicap at Down Royal on Saturday, and there isn't anything of that class in opposition now back against her own sex. In fact, Shamwari is the pick of them on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it looks an excellent opportunity for her to get off the mark, with further progress likely after just two starts for the in-form Joseph O'Brien (70% of horses running to form).

