Timeform's Flagged Up

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
16:31 · TUE June 27, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Shamwari - 19:00 Naas

Flags: Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Shamwari returned from eight weeks off with a much-improved display to fill the runner-up spot in a listed event at Leopardstown last time, sticking to her task well from rear to be beaten just a length and three-quarters. That form received a boost when the winner, Tower of London, put up a smart performance to follow up in a valuable handicap at Down Royal on Saturday, and there isn't anything of that class in opposition now back against her own sex. In fact, Shamwari is the pick of them on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it looks an excellent opportunity for her to get off the mark, with further progress likely after just two starts for the in-form Joseph O'Brien (70% of horses running to form).

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

How does Flagged Up work?

Every afternoon, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the next day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.

