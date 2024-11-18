The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Timetobenice - 17:30 Southwell Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Timetobenice left the form of his debut run well behind when opening his account at Kempton around this time last year and he has improved in defeat since. He was easy to back, but shaped better than the bare result on his return to an artificial surface at Wolverhampton over an extended nine furlongs last week, denied a run entering the straight, and he was starting to pick up when receiving a hefty bump in the final furlong. That race didn’t get to the bottom of him by any means, and he remains lightly raced, so he looks very interesting turned out quickly, especially now stepping up to a mile and a half (has plenty of stamina in his pedigree).

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .