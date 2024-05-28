The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Come On John - 15:45 Brighton Flags: Horses For Courses

Come On John won this race in grand style last year and he has largely stayed in form since, notching another win at Wolverhampton in November. He produced a rare below-par effort back at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago, but he didn't get the clearest run in the straight, and is now 6 lb lower than when winning this 12 months ago, so he is worth chancing to bounce back under conditions which should suit.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .