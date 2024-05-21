Carpathian was a €170,000 purchase as a foal and has displayed promise in four runs so far, improving every time she has been to the track, and she shaped particularly well on her handicap debut over a mile at Kempton this month. She had finished midfield behind subsequent 1000 Guineas winner on her previous start and she did enough to suggest she is on a good mark, leaving the impression she would have been suited by a stronger gallop. The move up to a mile and a quarter seems sure to suit and there is more improvement in her.