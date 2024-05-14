The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top Rated
Kelpie Grey showed improved form on his return from six months off when resuming winning ways at Musselburgh last month, doing well to get across from a high draw and having something up his sleeve at the line. He made it three wins from his last four starts when following up over seven furlongs at the same course 11 days ago, despite failing to settle in the first half of the race. Kelpie Grey is clearly better than ever at present and he has to be high on the shortlist in pursuit of a hat-trick at a course where he can boast a solid record.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.