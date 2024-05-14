Kelpie Grey showed improved form on his return from six months off when resuming winning ways at Musselburgh last month, doing well to get across from a high draw and having something up his sleeve at the line. He made it three wins from his last four starts when following up over seven furlongs at the same course 11 days ago, despite failing to settle in the first half of the race. Kelpie Grey is clearly better than ever at present and he has to be high on the shortlist in pursuit of a hat-trick at a course where he can boast a solid record.