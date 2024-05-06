The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated
Jasmin de Grugy made no impact in three starts in maiden and novice company, but, fitted with a tongue tie and upped in trip, he was well backed on his handicap debut at Wincanton in March and ran well to finish runner-up to a rapid improver in Plaisir des Flos. Jasmin de Grugy, who travelled better than most, lost out by half a length but pulled 28 lengths clear of the third, and the form has been given a boost by the winner going on to win twice since. Jasmin de Grugy has gone up 8 lb in the weights but still looks fairly treated based on how close he got to such a well-handicapped winner, and he remains open to further improvement for Anthony Honeyball whose team are in good form.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.