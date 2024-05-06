Jasmin de Grugy made no impact in three starts in maiden and novice company, but, fitted with a tongue tie and upped in trip, he was well backed on his handicap debut at Wincanton in March and ran well to finish runner-up to a rapid improver in Plaisir des Flos. Jasmin de Grugy, who travelled better than most, lost out by half a length but pulled 28 lengths clear of the third, and the form has been given a boost by the winner going on to win twice since. Jasmin de Grugy has gone up 8 lb in the weights but still looks fairly treated based on how close he got to such a well-handicapped winner, and he remains open to further improvement for Anthony Honeyball whose team are in good form.

