Dinoblue - 17:25 Punchestown Flags: Hot Trainer, Horse In Focus

Dinoblue progressed well towards the end of last season, winning handicaps at Fairyhouse and Punchestown after finishing runner-up in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival, and she has raised her game this term, winning a Grade 3 at Naas on her return before making a successful step up to the top level in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. Dinoblue was presented with a good opportunity in that Grade 1 as her main market rival Captain Guinness failed to fire, but she still impressed with the style of success, cruising seven and a half lengths clear of Gentleman de Mee and posting a very smart performance that places her towards the top of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here. Dinoblue has had to settle for second the last twice but she faced a stiff task up against El Fabiolo at the Dublin Racing Festival and then shaped well behind Limerick Lace in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, going like the best horse at the weights but conceding first run under a more patient ride over the longer trip. She looks a solid proposition back in distance for the dominant Willie Mullins yard, while any deterioration in conditions (showers are forecast) will count against one of her main rivals in Banbridge.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .