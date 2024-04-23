Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
08:22 · TUE April 23, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Higher Law - 21:00 Wolverhampton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional, Top Rated

Higher Law finished behind Gidwa, Bernard Spierpoint and Mikka when fourth in a course and distance handicap 13 days ago but he is fancied to overturn that form now. He once again hampered his chances with another slow start, but he really caught the eye throughout, and finished with running left having not been asked for any sort of effort by his jockey until the leaders were out of reach. That performance can also be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and he is more than capable of defying this mark.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

