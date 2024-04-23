Higher Law finished behind Gidwa, Bernard Spierpoint and Mikka when fourth in a course and distance handicap 13 days ago but he is fancied to overturn that form now. He once again hampered his chances with another slow start, but he really caught the eye throughout, and finished with running left having not been asked for any sort of effort by his jockey until the leaders were out of reach. That performance can also be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and he is more than capable of defying this mark.