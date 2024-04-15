Kikkuli is bred in the purple - he's a half-brother to outstanding Frankel and high-class Noble Mission - and he shaped with plenty of encouragement on his debut in soft ground over this course and distance in November. He took a keen hold early, shaken up over two furlongs out and produced to challenge entering the final furlong, but was unable to get on terms with the winner who had the benefit of experience and has won again since. The third also won next time out, so the form has a solid look to it and Kikkuli is a nice type physically, very much the type to develop into a better three-year-old. This looks a good race on paper but he arguably arrives with the most potential and looks a very interesting proposition on his seasonal return.