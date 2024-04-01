The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Trojan Truth was held up in a race run at a steady gallop on his return over this course and distance ten days ago, but he picked up strongly in the straight and ran out a convincing winner, scoring by a length and a quarter. The sectional time he clocked suggests his effort can be upgraded and a 3 lb rise in the weights seems to underestimate him, particularly as he has an unexposed profile on a synthetic surface.
