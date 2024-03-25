Asinara is bred to be smart, and was well backed when making a very promising debut over seven furlongs at Kempton earlier this month, beaten a short head by another promising type. That effort can be marked up further, too, given her inexperience and the ground she was asked to make up in a race run at a modest pace, finishing her race with a flourish and only just failing to prevail. Her effort was also backed up by the clock, recording a fast closing sectional and, with improvement almost certain, she could be hard to contain.