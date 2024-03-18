Aces Wild hasn't been beaten far in three starts since joining this yard, proving much sharper for his first two runs back from a break when a good runner-up to Basholo over this course and distance eight days ago. He would have likely pushed the winner much closer had he not been significantly impeded in the final furlong, and he stayed on again once switched into the clear, leaving the impression he had much more to offer. Aces Wild is much better off at the weights with Basholo now and is expected to reverse the form despite a less-than-ideal draw.