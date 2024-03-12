Slade Steel may have suffered a first defeat over hurdles when runner-up in the two-mile Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival, but he improved on the form of his previous two wins and found only the exciting Ballyburn too strong. Slade Steel had no answer to the turn of foot produced by this season's leading novice hurdler, but he stuck to his task well in second and pulled clear of the third. That strength in the finish should prove an asset up the Cheltenham hill on testing ground and Slade Steel - who had won the Navan Novice Hurdle over two and a half miles on his previous outing - remains with the potential to progress again. In his favour is the good form of trainer Henry de Bromhead who sent out a treble on Sunday.

