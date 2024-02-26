The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Prairie Wolf matched the pick of his efforts over hurdles on his chasing debut without looking like a natural, but he was much more polished, particularly in the jumping department, when opening his account in this sphere at Doncaster in December, having more in hand than the official margin suggested. He ran a cracker in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last time, too, paying only late on for having tried to stick with the graded-calibre winner in more exalted company. Prairie Wolf races from the same mark now and must have an excellent chance in this less-competitive event.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.