Prairie Wolf matched the pick of his efforts over hurdles on his chasing debut without looking like a natural, but he was much more polished, particularly in the jumping department, when opening his account in this sphere at Doncaster in December, having more in hand than the official margin suggested. He ran a cracker in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last time, too, paying only late on for having tried to stick with the graded-calibre winner in more exalted company. Prairie Wolf races from the same mark now and must have an excellent chance in this less-competitive event.