Solray shaped much better than the result would suggest when fifth over this course and distance on his handicap debut, nearly ending up on the far rail having been forced to try coming around a wall of horses a furlong out. Things worked out better for him back here last time, though, and he ran out a convincing winner in the style of a sprinter going places. Solray impressed with how powerfully he picked up when asked to quicken, clocking a good closing sectional as he pulled a length and three-quarters clear, and a 7 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this unexposed sprinter.

