Movethechains had been disappointing but he took advantage of his falling mark over this course and distance last month, enhancing his superb record at this venue with an emphatic seven-length success. That made it five wins from six starts at Lingfield for Movethechains, who was runner-up on the other occasion. He has been hit with a 9 lb rise in the weights following his Surrey National victory but the style of that success suggests he remains on a fair mark, while he is up against a lower calibre of rival here.
