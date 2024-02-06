Inflexible 's jumping held him back on his first couple of starts over fences in Britain but he put in a more accurate round at Hereford last month when he found only one too strong and pulled eight lengths clear of the third. He shaped well in that handicap chase, proving well suited by the test of stamina up in trip, and he still looks fairly treated following a 3 lb rise in the weights, particularly as he remains open to a spot of improvement after only three starts over fences in Britain.

