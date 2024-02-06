Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
10:43 · TUE February 06, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Inflexible - 15:35 Market Rasen

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Inflexible's jumping held him back on his first couple of starts over fences in Britain but he put in a more accurate round at Hereford last month when he found only one too strong and pulled eight lengths clear of the third. He shaped well in that handicap chase, proving well suited by the test of stamina up in trip, and he still looks fairly treated following a 3 lb rise in the weights, particularly as he remains open to a spot of improvement after only three starts over fences in Britain.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING