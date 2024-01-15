Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
17:29 · MON January 15, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Hale End - 17:00 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Hale End had been leaving the impression he was building up to something and he duly resumed winning ways over this course and distance 12 days ago, doubling his career tally in good style, always travelling well and displaying a nice turn of foot in the final furlong to go clear. That was a competitive handicap run at a sound gallop, so he can be marked up for racing close to the pace, and there may be even more to come from him at this track, the galloping nature and stiff finish suiting him well. A subsequent 5 lb rise is far and he seems sure to go close.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING