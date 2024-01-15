The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Hale End had been leaving the impression he was building up to something and he duly resumed winning ways over this course and distance 12 days ago, doubling his career tally in good style, always travelling well and displaying a nice turn of foot in the final furlong to go clear. That was a competitive handicap run at a sound gallop, so he can be marked up for racing close to the pace, and there may be even more to come from him at this track, the galloping nature and stiff finish suiting him well. A subsequent 5 lb rise is far and he seems sure to go close.
