Aubis Walk returned from nine months off with a comfortable victory on her chasing debut over this course and distance a few weeks ago, immediately bettering the fair form she showed over hurdles last season. Held up off the pace in the early stages, she jumped fine and was well on top at the finish having stayed on to lead at the last, ultimately winning by a length and a half. Trained by Nicky Richards, who has his team firing on all cylinders (68% of horses running to form), Aubis Walk is open to more improvement over fences and likely to stay ahead of the handicapper for a while yet despite a 6lb rise.

