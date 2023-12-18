Javert Allen has a good pedigree and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut last season, for all he was left with little to beat after his main market rival departed before the race began in earnest. He was unlucky to bump into another promising rival who has since franked the form on his next start, and he shaped well on his handicap debut on his return from 10 months off at Ludlow in October. He still looked a little bit rough around the edges, but pulled well clear of the remainder with a subsequent winner, and he is fancied to deservedly get his head back in front from a 5 lb higher mark.