Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
17:02 · MON December 11, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Giulietta - 13:52 Ffos Las

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Giulietta is from a prolific family - she's a half-sister to five winners including the useful Amore Alato - and she looks well up to winning races from her lowly mark based on how she shaped on her handicap debut when runner-up to the reopposing Annie Day at Warwick. Giulietta impressed with how she travelled, making headway on the bridle on the home turn, and she stuck to her task well to make the experienced and game winner dig deep. The way Giulietta travelled suggests she's likely to prove much better than her opening mark and, with obvious scope for improvement, she can reverse the form and provide the in-form Dan Skelton with another winner.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

