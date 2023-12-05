Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
08:28 · TUE December 05, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Upper Hand - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Upper Hand remains a maiden, but he has shown on more than one occasion in handicaps that he is capable of winning races from this sort of mark, and he shaped much better than the bare result over seven furlongs at Newcastle last time. He looked in good form for much of the race, awkward leaving the stalls but making good headway from the rear to chase the leaders entering the final furlong. His effort petered out over the longer trip, while the stiff nature of the track wouldn't have helped, either. The return to six furlongs will be in his favour and he is expected to build on that effort now.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

