Upper Hand remains a maiden, but he has shown on more than one occasion in handicaps that he is capable of winning races from this sort of mark, and he shaped much better than the bare result over seven furlongs at Newcastle last time. He looked in good form for much of the race, awkward leaving the stalls but making good headway from the rear to chase the leaders entering the final furlong. His effort petered out over the longer trip, while the stiff nature of the track wouldn't have helped, either. The return to six furlongs will be in his favour and he is expected to build on that effort now.