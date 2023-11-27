The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Take Centre Stage remains a maiden, but he looked a different proposition tackling fences for the first time at Kelso last month, going like the best horse at the weights but getting tired in the closing stages after doing too much too soon. He jumped well in the main, pressing on from five out but he began to wander approaching the second-last, clearing that fence four lengths clear of winner and around 15 clear of the eventual second. Take Centre Stage is 1 lb lower now, has been given plenty of time to get over that effort, and is expected to prove himself well handicapped under a more conservative ride.
