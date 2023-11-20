Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
17:31 · MON November 20, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Chorus - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Chorus is bred to be smart - she is a half-sister to three winners, notably smart Kemari - and she shaped with plenty of encouragement on her debut over seven furlongs at Newmarket in September. She was in clear need of the experience, dwelling at the start and running green when asked for her effort over two furlongs out, but she really caught the eye as the race wore on, doing all of her best work at the finish without being knocked about. Chorus is bred to and shaped like she'll relish this step up in trip and she is the type who will make above-average improvement.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

