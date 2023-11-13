Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
16:38 · MON November 13, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Onemorefortheroad - 15:15 Huntingdon

Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Onemorefortheroad enjoyed a fantastic campaign during the 2021/22 season when he racked up a hat-trick and also ran creditably to hit the frame in three competitive and valuable handicaps. He wasn't at that sort of level during a winless campaign last term but his mark has tumbled as a consequence and he is now 9 lb below his last winning mark and 3 lb below the mark he defied in this race two seasons ago. Onemorefortheroad also won a handicap here in the 2020/21 season so his record over course and distance now stands at two from two, and it's worth noting he has twice won on his seasonal reappearance.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

