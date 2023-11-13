Onemorefortheroad enjoyed a fantastic campaign during the 2021/22 season when he racked up a hat-trick and also ran creditably to hit the frame in three competitive and valuable handicaps. He wasn't at that sort of level during a winless campaign last term but his mark has tumbled as a consequence and he is now 9 lb below his last winning mark and 3 lb below the mark he defied in this race two seasons ago. Onemorefortheroad also won a handicap here in the 2020/21 season so his record over course and distance now stands at two from two, and it's worth noting he has twice won on his seasonal reappearance.

Timeform have eight premium 'Flags' which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols.

