Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
17:27 · MON November 06, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Prince Hector - 19:00 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Prince Hector is a long-standing maiden, but he is now operating from a career-low mark, and he ran his best race for a while when three and a half lengths fourth to Ledger over this course and distance last week. That race was run at a strong gallop and Prince Hector sat closer to the pace than the three rivals who finished in front of him. He moved into the race like a horse back in form, but proved vulnerable to the closers in the latter stages. Prince Hector is better off at the weights with Ledger now and he is taken to reverse the form with a visor replacing cheekpieces.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

