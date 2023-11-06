The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Prince Hector is a long-standing maiden, but he is now operating from a career-low mark, and he ran his best race for a while when three and a half lengths fourth to Ledger over this course and distance last week. That race was run at a strong gallop and Prince Hector sat closer to the pace than the three rivals who finished in front of him. He moved into the race like a horse back in form, but proved vulnerable to the closers in the latter stages. Prince Hector is better off at the weights with Ledger now and he is taken to reverse the form with a visor replacing cheekpieces.
