Concetto was well held all three starts over hurdles, but the ex-pointer proved a different proposition when sent handicapping over fences, scoring with plenty in hand on his debut in this sphere at Huntingdon in February and following up in similar fashion at Musselburgh on his next start. He lost his unbeaten record over fences at the hands of another progressive novice at Ludlow in March and he shaped much better than the bare result at Perth on his final start, the step up to a marathon trip proving beyond him at that stage of his career. Concetto remains a chaser to be positive about and can prove himself well handicapped on his return to action.
