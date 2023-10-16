Kamanika resumed winning ways with a comfortable success at Sandown last month, hitting the front entering the final furlong and just needing to be kept up to her work from there to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. That performance underlined that she goes very well in the mud and she’s proven at the track as well having won over course and distance back in June. A likeable filly, Kamanika is bidding for a fourth victory of 2023 altogether and there is no reason why she shouldn’t be thereabouts once again from just a 2lb higher mark than last time, with the fine form of the Joseph Parr yard (78% of horses running to form) also giving cause for optimism.

