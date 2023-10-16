Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
15:58 · MON October 16, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Kamanika - 14:15 Leicester

Flags: Horse For Course, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Kamanika resumed winning ways with a comfortable success at Sandown last month, hitting the front entering the final furlong and just needing to be kept up to her work from there to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. That performance underlined that she goes very well in the mud and she’s proven at the track as well having won over course and distance back in June. A likeable filly, Kamanika is bidding for a fourth victory of 2023 altogether and there is no reason why she shouldn’t be thereabouts once again from just a 2lb higher mark than last time, with the fine form of the Joseph Parr yard (78% of horses running to form) also giving cause for optimism.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

