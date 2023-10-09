Angel Amadea returned from three months off with a good effort to finish third at Newcastle 11 days ago, passing the post only two lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to get closer still having been short of room when going well over two furlongs out. She still appeared full of running at the line and certainly showed enough to suggest she's returned from her break in top form. The drop back to six furlongs today will be no problem for Angel Amadea and it's surely just a matter of time before she takes advantage of her career-low mark if the promise of her Newcastle run is anything to go by.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.