Golden Strike shaped well amidst greenness when finishing third on his debut at Pontefract a couple of weeks ago, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still under a hands-and-heels ride having had a troubled passage from the home turn. He showed more than enough ability to suggest he can win an ordinary maiden and this looks an excellent opportunity with further progress on the cards on just his second run for Richard Fahey, who has his team in good order (70% of horses running to form) heading into the final few weeks of the Flat season on turf.

