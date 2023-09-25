The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Geelong had fallen a long way in the weights and finally built on a string of consistent efforts when belatedly resuming winning ways at Kempton last week. He appeared to relish the refitting of blinkers, ridden positively down in distance and seeing the trip out strongly, running out an emphatic winner. He was eased at the finish, so was worth more than the winning margin implies, and will be incredibly hard to beat turned out under a 5 lb penalty over a slightly longer trip.
