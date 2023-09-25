Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
08:02 · TUE September 26, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Geelong - 17:30 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Geelong had fallen a long way in the weights and finally built on a string of consistent efforts when belatedly resuming winning ways at Kempton last week. He appeared to relish the refitting of blinkers, ridden positively down in distance and seeing the trip out strongly, running out an emphatic winner. He was eased at the finish, so was worth more than the winning margin implies, and will be incredibly hard to beat turned out under a 5 lb penalty over a slightly longer trip.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

