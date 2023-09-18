The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Dame Sarra opened her account over a mile and a half at Wolverhampton in July and quickly dispelled a lesser run returned to the same course and distance last time. She shaped very well from an unfavourable position on that occasion, still having plenty of work to do when denied a run under two furlongs out, but finishing well to take second place near the line. She is building a positive record on the all-weather and remains on a good mark having been raised 1 lb in the weights.
