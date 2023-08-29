The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Classic's form from last season is working out well and he has shown good improvement this year, putting it all together when opening his account over seven furlongs at Sandown last month. He was keen early that day, but still found plenty at the business end of the race, winning with more in hand than the official margin suggests. He was well backed to follow up over seven furlongs at this course 10 days ago but didn't get the clearest run, while he would have also benefited from making his challenge earlier. Classic left the impression he is still on a good mark that day and he remains a horse to be positive about.
