Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
09:02 · TUE August 29, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Classic - 15:40 Newbury

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Classic's form from last season is working out well and he has shown good improvement this year, putting it all together when opening his account over seven furlongs at Sandown last month. He was keen early that day, but still found plenty at the business end of the race, winning with more in hand than the official margin suggests. He was well backed to follow up over seven furlongs at this course 10 days ago but didn't get the clearest run, while he would have also benefited from making his challenge earlier. Classic left the impression he is still on a good mark that day and he remains a horse to be positive about.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

