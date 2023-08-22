Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
10:11 · TUE August 22, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Bagheera Ginge - 16:00 Newton Abbot

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Bagheera Ginge failed to complete on his first couple of starts over fences, though he fared better when finishing placed at Worcester the last twice. Bagheera Ginge split a couple of winners on his penultimate start in a handicap chase that has proved to be a strong piece of form for the grade, and he again left the impression that he's one to be interested in when finishing third but shaping second best on his latest outing. He remains fairly treated off the same mark and is still relatively unexposed as a chaser, while the application of cheekpieces could eke out a bit more.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

